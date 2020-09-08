 Skip to main content
Danville man accused of criminal sexual assault
Matthew McClellan

McClellan

BLOOMINGTON — A rape charge was filed against a man from Danville in McLean County.

Matthew J. McClellan, 34, is charged with criminal sexual assault on a grand jury indictment for a reported incident from May in Bloomington.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 26 and Bloomington police arrested him Monday.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $30,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 18.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

