Decatur man who took Uber ride to shooting scene gets 11 years in prison

DECATUR — Deonte D. Smith, the Decatur man who hired an Uber driver to take him to a crime scene where he shot and wounded a victim, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday.

Smith, 26, had taken a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Michelle Sanders, that saw two alternate charges of attempted murder dropped along with a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Instead, Smith pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated battery on a public way and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was sentenced to 11 years on the possession count and five years on the aggravated battery count, but Macon County Circuit Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the two sentences to run concurrently, effectively adding up to 11 years to be served at 50%.

Decatur police reports had described Smith arriving in the 1400 block of East Wellington Way on Feb. 28 by Uber driver and, after the vehicle drove off, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on the male victim standing across the street.