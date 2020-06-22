You are the owner of this article.
Decatur woman sets $600 worth of boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say
Decatur woman sets $600 worth of boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say

DECATUR — A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Decatur after police say she set a pile of her boyfriend's clothes on fire. 

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue. Officers found the clothing — an estimated $600 worth — had been set on fire inside the home near the front door and the home's wood floor was also damaged. 

Before the fire was set, the couple had an argument that included the woman hitting the man, causing a cut on the inside of his lip, Copeland said. No other injuries were reported.

The boyfriend left after the argument and returned to find his clothing on fire, Copeland said. The windows to the man's vehicle had also been busted out. 

Police arrested the woman, who found walking northbound away from the residence, on a preliminary charge of arson. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The Decatur Fire Department also was called to the scene.

 

