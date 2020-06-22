Decatur woman sets $600 worth of boyfriend's clothes on fire, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A 33-year-old woman was arrested in Decatur after police say she set a pile of her boyfriend's clothes on fire.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said police arrived around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 1100 block of West Cottage Hill Avenue. Officers found the clothing — an estimated $600 worth — had been set on fire inside the home near the front door and the home's wood floor was also damaged.

Before the fire was set, the couple had an argument that included the woman hitting the man, causing a cut on the inside of his lip, Copeland said. No other injuries were reported.

The boyfriend left after the argument and returned to find his clothing on fire, Copeland said. The windows to the man's vehicle had also been busted out.

Police arrested the woman, who found walking northbound away from the residence, on a preliminary charge of arson. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

The Decatur Fire Department also was called to the scene.

McLean County Crime Stoppers

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.