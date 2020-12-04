December jury trials on hold in 11th Judicial Circuit Court

Several jury trials for major felony cases were already continued to later dates prior to this announcement.

In McLean County, about half of the courtrooms are conducting hearings remotely “to avoid unnecessary in-person interactions to allow Courts to still conduct court business during these unprecedented times.”

Defendants and those involved with other legal proceedings are asked to contact their attorneys before coming to the courthouse to see if their case can be held remotely or continued.

Attorneys and those representing themselves are to contact the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office or the office for the judge assigned to their case to make arrangements.

Those who must appear in-person should not arrive more than 15 minutes before the start time of their scheduled hearing, as part of the court’s efforts to limit capacity.

The use of remote hearings has “led to a drastic reduction in courthouse populations so that people are able to social distance when in the courthouses and to avoid bottlenecks that could put individuals at risk,” Fellheimer said.