December jury trials on hold in 11th Judicial Circuit Court

BLOOMINGTON — All jury trials in the 11th Judicial Circuit Court have been pushed back until after December, court officials announced Friday.
The courts will also be expanding the use of remote hearings when possible, though courthouses will remain open and in-person hearing will continue on a limited basis.
Chief Judge Mark Fellheimer said arrangements have been made to postpone hearings or utilize remote options as part of the court's COVID-19 response.
“Throughout the pandemic, 11th Circuit Courts have, and will continue to, operate by providing essential services to the public while adhering to recommended best health practices in reducing the spread of the coronavirus when conducting court business,” Fellheimer said in a statement Friday.
Court systems across the state are adjusting as COVID cases increase.
The 11th Judicial Circuit comprises Ford, Logan, McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties. Each county is authorized to enact policies and procedures tailored to their individual needs and resources.
Several jury trials for major felony cases were already continued to later dates prior to this announcement.
In McLean County, about half of the courtrooms are conducting hearings remotely “to avoid unnecessary in-person interactions to allow Courts to still conduct court business during these unprecedented times.”
Defendants and those involved with other legal proceedings are asked to contact their attorneys before coming to the courthouse to see if their case can be held remotely or continued.
Attorneys and those representing themselves are to contact the McLean County Circuit Clerk’s Office or the office for the judge assigned to their case to make arrangements.
Those who must appear in-person should not arrive more than 15 minutes before the start time of their scheduled hearing, as part of the court’s efforts to limit capacity.
The use of remote hearings has “led to a drastic reduction in courthouse populations so that people are able to social distance when in the courthouses and to avoid bottlenecks that could put individuals at risk,” Fellheimer said.
Face coverings and social distancing are required in courthouses, as implemented when the partial recess on court cases was lifted in June. Anyone without a face covering or with COVID-19 like symptoms can be denied entry.
