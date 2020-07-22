Defense to rest today in murder trial for Decatur man accused in Bloomington death

BLOOMINGTON — Closing arguments are expected to begin Wednesday afternoon in the murder trial for a Decatur man charged in the shooting death of a Bloomington man.
Anthony Grampsas, 20, is one of three Decatur men believed to be involved in the Dec. 5, 2018, death of Egerton Dover of Bloomington. He is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery.
His co-defendant, Tyjuan Bruce, 21, also faces murder charges under legal accountability laws that allow a person to be charged if the death occurred during the commission of a forcible felony.
A third person allegedly involved in the homicide, 18-year-old Curtis Hairston, died during a 2019 shooting inside a Decatur restaurant.
Grampsas’s attorney Steve Skelton called four witnesses after the state rested its case Tuesday. An additional defense witness could be called Wednesday, followed by at least one witness for the state’s rebuttal before closing arguments.
Judge Scott Drazewski denied the admission of a third-party witness's testimony as part of the defense's evidence because the judge said it did not fulfill the criteria for hearsay exceptions.
The denied testimony, which was heard while the jury was out of the courtroom, was from a Normal man who said he knew Grampsas, Bruce and Hairston. He told the court Hairston admitted to shooting Dover while they were at a New Year’s Eve party.
The witness said Hairston and Bruce explained to him that they intended to rob Dover of his cannabis, but Grampsas was not with them when they went into the victim’s house. He said Hairston said he pulled the gun and shot Dover after they wrestled for the weapon.
“And then they go get (Grampsas),” Skelton said, reading from a transcript of the witness’s interview with police.
According to the bill of indictment, Grampsas’s two counts of first-degree murder are forcible felonies, involving home invasion and robbery, respectively. This indicates Grampsas is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.
Grampsas’s mother, Mollie Grampsas, was barred from the courtroom after she spoke aloud while Drazewski made his ruling on the admissibility of the testimony as evidence.
“Wow… I’m just shocked,” she said to the judge before leaving.
