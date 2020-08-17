Deliberations begin in Bruce murder trial in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County jury is set to continue deliberations Tuesday after hearing the closing arguments in the trial for Tyjuan Bruce, who is accused in the December 2018 death of a Bloomington man.
The jury began deliberations late Monday afternoon but agreed to break for the night rather than continue deliberations into the night.
Bruce’s attorney Mark Messman argued too much reasonable doubt exists for the jury to return a guilty verdict.
"This case has many unanswered questions — more unanswered questions than answered questions," Messman said. "Unanswered questions are the enemy of proof; unanswered questions are the enemy of truth."
Bruce, 21, of Decatur is charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and robbery in the death of 20-year-old Egerton Dover, who was found fatally shot Dec. 5, 2018, in his home in the 800 block of West Jefferson Street.
The defendant’s two murder counts are considered forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery. This indicates Bruce, or someone for whom Bruce is legally responsible, is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.
Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said the evidence suggests Bruce was one of two people who entered Dover’s home after the defendant told his friends the victim should be robbed. She argued Bruce was the instigator who planned the robbery that ended with Dover's death.
“The circumstantial evidence in this case clearly proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is responsible for the death of Egerton Dover,” she said, adding that “direct evidence” came from Bruce and the witnesses who said they heard him planning to rob Dover.
Wagoner said Bruce was upset after Dover left an apartment full of people without offering to share his cannabis.
“When you look at all the evidence in this case, there’s not numerous unanswered questions. There’s not gray puzzle pieces; there’s not missing puzzle pieces,” Wagoner said. “There’s only, really, one question that’s left unanswered, and that’s ‘Who pulled the trigger?’”
Bruce is one of three Decatur men believed to be involved in Dover’s death. His co-defendant, Anthony Grampsas, was found guilty of first-degree murder and home invasion when a McLean County jury returned a verdict July 23.
During Grampsas’ trial, the state prosecutors argued he had driven the car that took Bruce and 18-year-old Curtis Hairston to Dover’s home the morning he was shot.
Hairston, who police have said was believed to be involved in the homicide, died during a 2019 shooting outside a Decatur restaurant.
Photos: Tyjuan Bruce's murder trial begins with opening statements
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.