Deliberations begin in Bruce murder trial in Bloomington

The defendant’s two murder counts are considered forcible felonies involving home invasion and robbery. This indicates Bruce, or someone for whom Bruce is legally responsible, is accused of committing the crime of home invasion which caused Dover’s death and the crime of robbery which caused the death.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tammara Wagoner said the evidence suggests Bruce was one of two people who entered Dover’s home after the defendant told his friends the victim should be robbed. She argued Bruce was the instigator who planned the robbery that ended with Dover's death.

“The circumstantial evidence in this case clearly proves beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant is responsible for the death of Egerton Dover,” she said, adding that “direct evidence” came from Bruce and the witnesses who said they heard him planning to rob Dover.

Wagoner said Bruce was upset after Dover left an apartment full of people without offering to share his cannabis.

“When you look at all the evidence in this case, there’s not numerous unanswered questions. There’s not gray puzzle pieces; there’s not missing puzzle pieces,” Wagoner said. “There’s only, really, one question that’s left unanswered, and that’s ‘Who pulled the trigger?’”