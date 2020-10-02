Denver man jailed after drugs seized on I-74 traffic stop, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Denver man was stopped in McLean County on his way to take cannabis to Indianapolis, prosecutors said Thursday.

Brandon L. McKinley, 45, is charged with unlawful possession of 2,000 to 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop when McKinley was driving on Interstate 74 Wednesday and a K-9 on scene indicated drugs were present, according to the probable cause statement read in court.

Police found about 4 pounds of cannabis with packaging materials, as well as various cannabis and THC products, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}