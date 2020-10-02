 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Denver man jailed after drugs seized on I-74 traffic stop, police say
0 comments
alert top story

Denver man jailed after drugs seized on I-74 traffic stop, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Brandon McKinley

McKinley

BLOOMINGTON — A Denver man was stopped in McLean County on his way to take cannabis to Indianapolis, prosecutors said Thursday.

Brandon L. McKinley, 45, is charged with unlawful possession of 2,000 to 5,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Illinois State Police conducted a traffic stop when McKinley was driving on Interstate 74 Wednesday and a K-9 on scene indicated drugs were present, according to the probable cause statement read in court.

Police found about 4 pounds of cannabis with packaging materials, as well as various cannabis and THC products, prosecutors said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to the probable cause statement, McKinley told police he was taking the cannabis to Indianapolis.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 16.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damage to a Bloomington gambling machine caught on camera

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News