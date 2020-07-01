Donald Whalen arrested in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen Jr., who is awaiting a new trial in his father's 1991 stabbing death, was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint and interference with reporting domestic violence.

Whalen, 53, was arrested around 10:15 a.m., according to Bloomington Police Department spokesman John Fermon. Whalen was being held in the McLean County Jail on Tuesday evening with a bond hearing set for Wednesday. Further details about the arrest were not available.

Whalen spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder before the conviction was vacated a year ago by the 4th Appellate Court, which ruled newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.

Whalen has been on electronic monitoring and home confinement at his mother's residence in Bloomington while he awaited the new trial.