Donald Whalen arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen Jr., who is awaiting a new trial in his father's 1991 stabbing death, was arrested Tuesday on preliminary charges of unlawful restraint and interference with reporting domestic violence.
Whalen, 53, was arrested around 10:15 a.m., according to Bloomington Police Department spokesman John Fermon. Whalen was being held in the McLean County Jail on Tuesday evening with a bond hearing set for Wednesday. Further details about the arrest were not available.
Whalen spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder before the conviction was vacated a year ago by the 4th Appellate Court, which ruled newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.
Whalen has been on electronic monitoring and home confinement at his mother's residence in Bloomington while he awaited the new trial.
In early May, McLean County prosecutors charged Whalen with nine counts of felony escape, saying he violated conditions of the home confinement. He was allowed to travel for medical appointments, meetings with his lawyers and church services. Prosecutors said he had traveled to Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Peoria, stopping at a pawn shop, a retail store, a pharmacy, two houses, a bank, a convenience store and a furniture store.
Later that month, prosecutors added two more charges alleging he violated an order of protection when he stayed in contact with his girlfriend against court orders.
PHOTOS: Donald Whalen walks out of McLean County jail
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.