Donald Whalen back in custody; longtime murder suspect now charged with escape

BLOOMINGTON — Donald J. Whalen Jr., who spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder, was back in custody Thursday after police arrested him for failing to comply with conditions of his home detention program.
Whalen was released in March 2019 while he awaited a new trial.
Bloomington police arrested Whalen, 53, without incident at his residence in the 900 block of North Oak Street. McLean County warrants charge him with nine felony counts of escape for failing to comply with an electronic monitoring or home detention program.
He is held at the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $20,000.
About two months ago, the 4th Appellate Court ruled McLean County Judge Scott Drazewski erred in allowing a petition for relief in judgment and vacating Whalen's murder conviction. Drazewski had ruled that newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.
Whalen served 28 of the 30 years he was required to serve of the 60-year prison sentence he received when he was convicted in 1991 of stabbing Bill Whalen at what was then the Twenty Grand Tap, a downtown Bloomington bar owned by the elder Whalen.
The appellate court said further proceedings are needed "so the court can determine whether a different result after a new trial would be "probably" or "more likely than not" based on the new evidence in the case considered alongside the original trial evidence.
Photos: Donald Whalen walks out of the McLean County jail
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.