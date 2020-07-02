Donald Whalen held for domestic battery charges in Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Formal charges were filed Wednesday against Donald Whalen Jr., the Bloomington man awaiting a new trial after being convicted in his father's 1991 stabbing death.

Whalen, 53, was arrested by Bloomington police about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Oak Street.

He is charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint, both class 4 felonies, for alleged pushing and detaining a person. He is also charged with interfering with the report of domestic violence, a misdemeanor offense.

Whalen was held without bond, pending a risk assessment evaluation. A bond review hearing was scheduled for July 8.

He was ordered not to have contact with the person named as the victim in the domestic battery and unlawful restraint and not to have contact with their home address. The Pantagraph does not name alleged victims in domestic violence cases.