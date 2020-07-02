Donald Whalen held for domestic battery charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Formal charges were filed Wednesday against Donald Whalen Jr., the Bloomington man awaiting a new trial after being convicted in his father's 1991 stabbing death.
Whalen, 53, was arrested by Bloomington police about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of North Oak Street.
He is charged with domestic battery and unlawful restraint, both class 4 felonies, for alleged pushing and detaining a person. He is also charged with interfering with the report of domestic violence, a misdemeanor offense.
Whalen was held without bond, pending a risk assessment evaluation. A bond review hearing was scheduled for July 8.
He was ordered not to have contact with the person named as the victim in the domestic battery and unlawful restraint and not to have contact with their home address. The Pantagraph does not name alleged victims in domestic violence cases.
Whalen served 28 years in prison for his father’s murder before the conviction was vacated by the 4th Appellate Court. He has been on electronic monitoring and home confinement at his mother's residence in Bloomington while he awaited the new trial.
He was arrested April 30 and charged with nine counts of felony escape after McLean County prosecutors said he violated the conditions of his home confinement by traveling to Normal, Champaign and Peoria, stopping at a pawn shop, a retail store, a pharmacy, two houses, a bank, a convenience store and a furniture store.
Two additional felony charges were filed in May for violating an order of protection when he stayed in contact with his girlfriend against court orders.
Photos: Donald Whalen wins a new trial for the murder of his father in Feb. 2019.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.