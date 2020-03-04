Donald Whalen spent 28 in prison for his father's murder in Bloomington. A court overturned the ruling Tuesday..

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen, who spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder, will return to court after an appellate court overturned a local ruling.

The 4th Appellate Court, in a 3-0 decision, ruled Tuesday that McLean County Judge Scott Drazewski erred in allowing a petition for relief in judgment and vacating Whalen's murder conviction.

In March 2019, Drazewski ruled that newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial. After posting bond, Whalen has lived at his mother's home under home confinement rules.

Whalen served 28 of the 30 years he was required to serve of the 60-year prison sentence he received when he was convicted in 1991 of stabbing Bill Whalen at what was then the Twenty Grand Tap, a downtown Bloomington bar owned by the elder Whalen.