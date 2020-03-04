Donald Whalen spent 28 in prison for his father's murder in Bloomington. A court overturned the ruling Tuesday..
Donald Whalen breaks into tears as he reaches out to his mother, Colleen, as he leaves the McLean County Jail after posting a $100,035 bond Friday, March 15, 2019. Whalen was convicted for the 1991 murder of his father, William, but that conviction was set aside after DNA and other evidence showed he was likely not at the scene of the killing. McLean County States Attorneys have not yet decided if they will retry the case.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — Donald Whalen, who spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder, will return to court after an appellate court overturned a local ruling.

The 4th Appellate Court, in a 3-0 decision, ruled Tuesday that McLean County Judge Scott Drazewski erred in allowing a petition for relief in judgment and vacating Whalen's murder conviction.

In March 2019, Drazewski ruled that newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial. After posting bond, Whalen has lived at his mother's home under home confinement rules.

Whalen served 28 of the 30 years he was required to serve of the 60-year prison sentence he received when he was convicted in 1991 of stabbing Bill Whalen at what was then the Twenty Grand Tap, a downtown Bloomington bar owned by the elder Whalen.

But the appellate court said further proceedings are needed "so the court can determine whether a different result after a new trial would be "probably" or "more likely than not" based on the new evidence in the case considered alongside the original trial evidence.

