Driver says he was shot in Bloomington road rage incident, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A motorist being treated for a gunshot wound Wednesday told authorities he was shot during a road rage incident.
The McLean County Sheriff's Office in a statement early Thursday said Bloomington police were notified at 10:05 p.m. that a 23-year-old man arrived at Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
He told investigators "that he was shot during a road rage incident that occurred on Alexander Road near Oakland Avenue in Bloomington," the statement said.
The victim's "injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and vehicle and suspect information are being obtained."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the sheriff's office at 309-888-5049.
