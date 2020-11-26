 Skip to main content
Driver says he was shot in Bloomington road rage incident, police say
Driver says he was shot in Bloomington road rage incident, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A motorist being treated for a gunshot wound Wednesday told authorities he was shot during a road rage incident. 

The McLean County Sheriff's Office in a statement early Thursday said Bloomington police were notified at 10:05 p.m. that a 23-year-old man arrived at Carle BroMenn Medical Center. 

He told investigators "that he was shot during a road rage incident that occurred on Alexander Road near Oakland Avenue in Bloomington," the statement said.

The victim's "injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and vehicle and suspect information are being obtained."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to the sheriff's office at 309-888-5049.

