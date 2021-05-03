Driver topped 100 mph before Bloomington crash, prosecutors say

BLOOMINGTON — Weapons charges against an Urbana man resulted from a traffic stop in Bloomington on Sunday, authorities said.

Warren Montgomery, 23, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and one count each of obstructing and resisting a peace officer.

Bloomington police saw several cars “recklessly” drive through a parking lot in the 700 block of North East Street, Bloomington, as they left a party, prosecutors said in court.

One officer tried to stop an Audi motor vehicle, but the driver fled at an estimated 100 mph, prosecutors said.

About five minutes later, Bloomington police responded to a report of a crashed Audi on North Center Street, Bloomington, near Illinois Route 9, authorities said.

Witnesses said the driver, who prosecutors identified as Montgomery, drove through a red traffic light and crashed into a Connect Transit bus.

Another witness saw Montgomery run from the Audi to in between two nearby buildings, then back to the Audi, prosecutors said.

Police recovered a loaded pistol behind one of the buildings.