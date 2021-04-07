Drug charges pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man has two drug charges pending for him.
Shane R.E. Long, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver – possessing between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana – and one count of possession of cocaine.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.
Pantagraph recap: Here is what was decided in Tuesday's election
A look at key races and the results from Election Day across Bloomington-Normal.
"This wouldn't be just a win for me," Mayor Chris Koos said, declaring victory Tuesday night. "This is a win for the town of Normal because they returned all the incumbents. To me, that says a lot."
This is continuing coverage of Election Day in Central Illinois. Join us at 11 a.m. Wednesday as Pantagraph journalists talk about the results.
In the race for two seats with six-year terms on the Heartland Community College board, incumbent Rebecca Ropp and former student trustee Joshua Crockett had strong leads over the rest of the field.
Three incumbents will return to the District 87 school board, where they will be joined by newcomer Fitzgerald Samedy.
Two incumbents and three newcomers were on track Tuesday night to hold seats on the Bloomington City Council, according to unofficial consolidated election results.
If the lead holds, Mwilambwe, 50, will become the city's first Black mayor.
Three new board members will be joining the McLean County Unit 5 school board, but the final tally may not be available until Wednesday morning.