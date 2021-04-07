 Skip to main content
Drug charges pending for Bloomington man
Drug charges pending for Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON – A Bloomington man has two drug charges pending for him.

Shane R.E. Long, 35, is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver – possessing between 500 and 2,000 grams of marijuana – and one count of possession of cocaine.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035. An arraignment is scheduled for April 30.

