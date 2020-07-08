You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Drug delivery charges filed against Towanda man in McLean County
0 comments

Drug delivery charges filed against Towanda man in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
Jonathan Jamison

Jamison

BLOOMINGTON — Drug charges are pending against a Towanda man.

Jonathan A. Jamison, 43, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Two of those counts allege the delivery of cocaine; one count alleges the delivery of naloxone and the last count alleges he delivered a substance containing buprenorphine.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

Crime Stoppers of McLean County

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News