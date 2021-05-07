Drug delivery, gun charges filed against Bloomington man

BLOOMINGTON — Drug and gun charges are pending for a Bloomington man.

Thomas Davis, 27, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine; one count of unlawful possession of cocaine with the intent to deliver; one count of unlawful possession of cocaine; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm with a defaced identification number; one count of unlawful possession of a firearm without a valid firearm owners identification card and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card.

He also is charged with one count of unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of cannabis.

Davis is accused of delivering between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine to a Normal police vice unit on April 14 and May 5, as well as delivering less than a gram of cocaine on those same dates.

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment is scheduled for May 28.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

