Drug, gun charges pending for Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — Drug and gun charges are pending for a Normal man.
Jerome Robinson, 30, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors said he made three drug deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between March 10 and April 14.
Robinson was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.
An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.