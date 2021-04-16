 Skip to main content
Drug, gun charges pending for Normal man
BLOOMINGTON — Drug and gun charges are pending for a Normal man.

Jerome Robinson, 30, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors said he made three drug deliveries to a Normal police vice unit between March 10 and April 14.

Robinson was jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

Jerome Robinson

Jerome Robinson, 30, of Normal, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
