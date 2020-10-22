 Skip to main content
Drug, weapons felonies filed against Normal woman
Drug, weapons felonies filed against Normal woman

BLOOMINGTON — A Normal woman faces nine felony charges for drug and weapons violations.

Tyron Danielle Eubanks-Thornton, 26, is charged with three counts of unlawful delivery of alprazolam, which is commonly known by the brand name Xanax. She is also charged with armed violence, which prosecutors said is because she was armed with a 9 mm handgun during one of the drug transactions.

Based on evidence prosecutors said was found in the execution of a search warrant by Normal police, Eubanks-Thornton is also charged with unlawful possession of 10-30 grams of cannabis with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon and two counts of violation of the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act.

She was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 6

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

