Dump truck driver arrested for DUI in fatal Auburn wreck

An Auburn man has been hit with numerous felony charges after he struck and killed a 62-year-old woman with his dump truck outside the Casey's General Store in Auburn on Monday, authorities said.

Bennie Jackson, 43, of Auburn, was charged Wednesday with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, one count of reckless homicide, one count of official misconduct, one count of possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Illinois State Police, Jackson, the driver of an Auburn Township dump truck, "failed to negotiate a curve" on Illinois Route 4.

He drove through a ditch, over Lincoln Street, and landed in the gas station's parking lot where his vehicle struck the victim, Obaidah Gresham of Auburn, who was standing outside of her vehicle.

Gresham, of Auburn, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:45 p.m. Monday by Coroner Jim Allmon.