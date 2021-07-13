Employee charged with sexually assaulting patient at nursing home, police say

A Chicago man was being held without bond following his arrest for the alleged sexual assault of a patient inside a Park Ridge nursing and rehabilitation facility last week.

According to Park Ridge police, a nurse at Avantara Park Ridge, 1601 N. Western Ave., reported that she entered the room of a female patient on the morning of July 9 and saw a male nursing assistant sexually assaulting the 62-year-old woman.

The nursing assistant left the facility prior to the arrival of police, who were called about 30 minutes after the alleged incident, Park Ridge police said.

The patient was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Police identified the employee as Norwood G. Banks, 60, of the 400 block of East 113th Street in Chicago's West Roseland neighborhood.

Detectives took Banks into custody at his home and charged him with aggravated criminal sexual assault of a handicapped victim, police said Monday. He was being held without bond this week in Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Department.

A message left with Avantara Park Ridge Administrator Erin Levy was not immediately returned.

Park Ridge Police Executive Officer Tom Gadomski said Banks does not have a violent criminal history.

It is unclear how long he was employed at the rehabilitation facility. At this time, police do not believe there are additional victims and no other complaints involving Banks have been made, Gadomski said.

An investigation into the July 9 alleged sexual assault is continuing, he said.

