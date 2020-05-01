Escape charges say Whalen visited pawn shop, Peoria furniture store while awaiting new murder trial

BLOOMINGTON — On at least four occasions in February and April, Donald J. Whalen Jr. traveled away from his residence, defying court orders, while awaiting a new criminal murder trial in the 1991 stabbing of his father, court documents indicate.
Whalen, 53, now faces nine counts of felony escape charges, in addition to the still-pending murder charge.
Whalen, who spent 28 years in prison for his father's murder, was back in custody but the conviction was vacated a year ago by the 4th Appellate Court which ruled that newly discovered evidence had the potential to change the outcome of Whalen's 1991 trial.
Whalen posted $100,000 bond in March 2019 to be released while awaiting a new trial, but the conditions of his release included home confinement and wearing an electronic monitoring device. Although no longer convicted of murder, he was still facing the original charges.
The nine escape charges, obtained by The Pantagraph, indicate Whalen traveled to Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Peoria between Feb. 17 and April 25.
Count 1 charges Whalen with traveling to an address which coincides with a Normal pawn shop on Feb. 17. The following day, Count 2 alleges, he traveled to an address listed as a Bloomington retail store.
On April 21, prosecutors say he traveled to a pharmacy in Peoria, a residence in Champaign, and a residence in Bloomington.
Court documents indicate on April 25, he took two trips to an address consistent with a Bloomington bank, a West Market Street convenience store, and a furniture store in Peoria.
The nine escape charges are each Class 3 felonies, meaning each carries a punishment of between two and five years in prison.
Whalen served 28 of the 30 years he was required to serve of the 60-year prison sentence he received when he was convicted in 1991 of stabbing Bill Whalen at what was then the Twenty Grand Tap, a downtown Bloomington bar owned by the elder Whalen.
The appellate court said further proceedings are needed "so the court can determine whether a different result after a new trial would be "probably" or "more likely than not" based on the new evidence in the case considered alongside the original trial evidence.
He was scheduled to appear in court March 16 for a hearing in that case, but the date hearing was continued because of the coronavirus shelter-in-place order. A new date has not yet been set.
Bloomington police arrested Whalen, 53, without incident at his residence in the 900 block of North Oak Street. He appeared in McLean County court Thursday and remains in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $20,000.
