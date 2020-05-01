Escape charges say Whalen visited pawn shop, Peoria furniture store while awaiting new murder trial

The nine escape charges, obtained by The Pantagraph, indicate Whalen traveled to Bloomington-Normal, Champaign and Peoria between Feb. 17 and April 25.

Count 1 charges Whalen with traveling to an address which coincides with a Normal pawn shop on Feb. 17. The following day, Count 2 alleges, he traveled to an address listed as a Bloomington retail store.

On April 21, prosecutors say he traveled to a pharmacy in Peoria, a residence in Champaign, and a residence in Bloomington.

Court documents indicate on April 25, he took two trips to an address consistent with a Bloomington bank, a West Market Street convenience store, and a furniture store in Peoria.

The nine escape charges are each Class 3 felonies, meaning each carries a punishment of between two and five years in prison.

Whalen served 28 of the 30 years he was required to serve of the 60-year prison sentence he received when he was convicted in 1991 of stabbing Bill Whalen at what was then the Twenty Grand Tap, a downtown Bloomington bar owned by the elder Whalen.