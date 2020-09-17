Eureka man charged with meth delivery in Bloomington

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Eureka man is accused by police of bringing methamphetamine from Woodford County to Bloomington.

Matt D. Nunley, 31, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of meth, with three of those involving a transaction of less than 5 grams and one with 5-15 grams.

He is also charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam.

According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Nunley’s arrest was part of a vice investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.

Prosecutors also said Nunley admitted to selling drugs when he was arrested and told police he bought meth in Peoria to sell in McLean County.