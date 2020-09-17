Eureka man charged with meth delivery in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A Eureka man is accused by police of bringing methamphetamine from Woodford County to Bloomington.
Matt D. Nunley, 31, is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of meth, with three of those involving a transaction of less than 5 grams and one with 5-15 grams.
He is also charged with unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam.
According to a probable cause statement read in court Thursday, Nunley’s arrest was part of a vice investigation by the Bloomington Police Department.
Prosecutors also said Nunley admitted to selling drugs when he was arrested and told police he bought meth in Peoria to sell in McLean County.
A digital scale and packaging materials were found in Nunley’s vehicle, according to the probable cause.
He was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 25.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Deangelo C. Glass
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Davon L Ruffin
Erika Dawn Nussbaum
Eric R. Covington
Brandon Scott Missel
Brian R. Trost
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.