Eureka woman jailed on Normal home invasion, mob action charges
BLOOMINGTON — A Eureka woman remains in McLean County jail after an altercation that left a man with a portion of a chair leg stuck in his head.

Shauntia Damm, 36, is charged with home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and mob action.

Investigators say the incident occurred Oct. 18 at about 7:52 p.m. in Normal. Police were called to the 700 block of Kathleen Drive for reports of a victim with a stab wound. According to court documents, when patrol officers arrived, they located a man in the fetal position against a wall in the kitchen with “what appeared to be a wooden chair leg lodged into his head.”

The victim was transported to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal for treatment. The chair leg was dislodged but his condition is not known. A second man with minor injuries was also located inside the residence.

Investigators say that the victim with the head wound received a telephone call and approximately five minutes later, two men and a woman came into the residence, wearing bandanas and confronted the man in the kitchen. The victim took out a knife, but then one of the men flipped the kitchen table into him, pushing him up against the wall in the kitchen.

“The male then broke a chair and began to batter (the victim) with a chair leg, resulting in (the victim) having one of the bolts from the chair leg lodged into his head,” the probable cause statement read. The second victim attempted to intervene, but the defendant struck him with a bat, “a short Louisville Slugger with nails sticking out of it,” that she had, according to court documents.

Police questioned Damm on Thursday and placed her under arrest. Court documents indicate she denied hitting anyone.

Other charges against the two men who allegedly accompanied Damm to the residence are pending.

Damm, who remains lodged in McLean County jail in lieu of posting $10,035 bond, is due for arraignment on Nov. 20.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

