Ex-Bloomington professor who fired 13 shots into bedroom gets probation

“You don’t just put a magazine in it and fire 13 rounds … You have to open the wheel, let the rounds exit the chamber and individually hand place additional rounds in that revolver,” he said. “He thought about this. This was not a man who was just so drunk he didn’t know what he was doing.”

Rigdon asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Brown to nine years in prison, the most he was allowed under the plea agreement.

However, Costigan questioned how Brown circumstances would be better after a prison sentence, which would be shortened given his credit for time in jail and potential for early release.

The judge said he had more leverage to impose restrictions on Brown now and sentenced him to 30 months of probation with an ankle monitoring device used to detect alcohol consumption. Brown was ordered not to drink or use substances while on probation and not to have any firearms or dangerous weapons in his home.

“Substance abuse is a disease and it is something that does not discriminate… It is a disease that needs to be dealt with on a daily basis,” Costigan said.

In a statement to the court, Brown said the last four years were “complete torture every day” and he was remorseful and took ownership of what he did.