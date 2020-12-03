 Skip to main content
Ex-Bloomington professor who fired 13 shots into bedroom gets probation
Ex-Bloomington professor who fired 13 shots into bedroom gets probation

BLOOMINGTON — A former Illinois Wesleyan University professor was sentenced Thursday to a term of probation four years after he was arrested for shooting into the door of a bedroom where a woman and three children were hiding.

In September, Darryl L. Brown, 55, pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm inside an occupied building. Four additional charges were dismissed with his plea.

He was arrested the night of Dec. 11, 2016 after he fired 13 shots into a bedroom door inside his Bloomington home. Behind the door, a woman and three children were hiding in a corner, after Brown became angry at the woman while drinking alcohol, according to police statements.

First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon called Brown “a monster that night” and a threat to the community.

He said Brown’s use of a revolver to fire at the door was important because he had to load the gun four times.

“You don’t just put a magazine in it and fire 13 rounds … You have to open the wheel, let the rounds exit the chamber and individually hand place additional rounds in that revolver,” he said. “He thought about this. This was not a man who was just so drunk he didn’t know what he was doing.”

Rigdon asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Brown to nine years in prison, the most he was allowed under the plea agreement.

However, Costigan questioned how Brown circumstances would be better after a prison sentence, which would be shortened given his credit for time in jail and potential for early release.

The judge said he had more leverage to impose restrictions on Brown now and sentenced him to 30 months of probation with an ankle monitoring device used to detect alcohol consumption. Brown was ordered not to drink or use substances while on probation and not to have any firearms or dangerous weapons in his home.

“Substance abuse is a disease and it is something that does not discriminate… It is a disease that needs to be dealt with on a daily basis,” Costigan said. 

In a statement to the court, Brown said the last four years were “complete torture every day” and he was remorseful and took ownership of what he did.

“This is all my fault, and there has never been a day since Dec. 11 that I haven’t thought about this and what could have gone right as opposed to what went wrong,” he said.

Brown’s attorney Steven Muslin said the defendant had lived a law-abiding life for 55 years except for one day, and he was a man who had a problem.

“He had a problem with alcohol; he had a problem with anger management; and he had a problem with PTSD,” Muslin said, adding Brown has completed programs related to these issues while in custody.

Muslin argued keeping Brown in custody will not solve his problems and asked for rehabilitation instead of retribution.

Costigan said, "Alcohol and PTSD are probably the worst combination you can have; it’s a cocktail for disaster and that’s what it led to. It needs to be addressed and without addressing it, there will be problems."

Brown told the judge upon his release he wouldn’t be beginning day one of recovery — “I have 1,454 days. I have momentum.”

Darryl L. Brown

Brown

