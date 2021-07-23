Ex-Blue Ridge IT worker sentenced to federal prison

BLOOMINGTON — A former technology coordinator for Blue Ridge schools has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for defrauding the district of $336,276 over two years.

Prosecutors said that from April 2016 to December 2018, he had the district buy computer switches, saying that the existing ones needed to be replaced and had failed. He then sold the new ones and kept the money.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Raymer repeatedly used his position to have the district order and pay for more than 100 computer switches that it did not use or need, from two separate vendors, at a total cost of more than $400,000. Another 28 computer switches were ordered that were never paid for that resulted in a loss to the vendor of approximately $106,200," according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Raymer has to pay $336,276 to the school district and its insurer and $106,200 to a computer vendor. The judge also ordered Raymer to pay an additional $17,897.77 to Special Olympics Illinois in relation to a theft from that organization, where Raymer worked following his employment with the school district.

"The Farmer City Police Department deserves praise for an outstanding investigation,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Douglas J. Quivey, in the statement. “Public corruption at any level of government simply cannot be tolerated. Our school children deserve quality technology, and prosecution with a resulting prison sentence that includes restitution serves to restore a needed level of public trust and reminds us all that those who decide to cheat will pay a stiff price.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0