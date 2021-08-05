 Skip to main content
Ex-Saunemin teacher pleads guilty to child porn

PONTIAC — A former Saunemin Elementary School teacher and coach who pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge is due in court Wednesday for sentencing.

James Michael Stoecklin, 58, last month pleaded guilty to one class X felony charge of child pornography possession while a second charge was dismissed.

Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said the victim was a student at the school.

Court records indicate the Livingston County State’s Attorney’s Office has asked for a capped sentence of 12 years in prison.

Stoecklin recently served as the school’s dean of students and athletic director, but had worked in various roles for over 25 years, Saunemin Community Consolidated School District Superintendent Christopher Maier said when the charges were filed.

Stoecklin was placed on administrative leave from the school June 18, 2019, and was arrested June 19, 2019. He posted $5,000 bond in October 2019.

His Illinois teaching license was suspended in October 2019.

James Michael Stoecklin

Stoecklin

 Courtesy Livingston County Sheriff's Department
