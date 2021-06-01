 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ex-teacher gets 8 years in sex assault case

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A former Ridgeview teacher has been sentenced to eight years in prison on a charge of sexual assault.

David W. Rotchford, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault.

As part of his plea agreement, 14 additional counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse were dismissed by the McLean County State's Attorney's Office.

The Bloomington man was arrested last July after the McLean County Sheriff’s Office investigated complaints of inappropriate text messages he sent to several female former students at Ridgeview High School.

Detectives then discovered "several more incidents of criminal behavior spanning several years involving this teacher," the sheriff's office said at the time of his arrest.

People are also reading…

Rotchford, who taught junior high and high school chorus and coached eighth grade girls basketball, pleaded guilty to the single charge at a hearing in March.

On Tuesday, prosecutors asked Judge Casey Costigan to sentence Rotchford to eight years in the Department of Corrections.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said as part of his plea agreement, the state agreed to cap their recommendation for sentencing at eight years.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
David Rotchford

Rotchford 

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pantagraph.com rolls out a new look

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News