Ex-Unit 5 teacher released from Nashville jail

NASHVILLE — The former Unit 5 teacher who is facing new charges involving sexual violence against a minor was released from a Nashville jail Tuesday.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, was released on a $20,000 bond with two pending charges in Nashville. He is accused of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Hovey was held in Macon County for one week before being transferred to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. He was booked in the Davidson County jail Tuesday afternoon and had bonded out by about 7:30 p.m.

According to the indictment signed by a grand jury on March 17, both offenses occurred between Nov. 24 and 25, 2018, in Davidson County, Tennessee.