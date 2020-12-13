Fake unemployment claims up in Bloomington-Normal, police say

While the Normal Police Department does not keep a record of people who have called regarding possible fraudulent claims made in their name, Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said officers have seen an increase.

Both police departments are directing victims to report any potential fraud to the IDES.

In recent cases, people have received a debit card or an unemployment insurance letter when they have not filed an unemployment claim, Fermon said. Police are instructing people in those cases to throw away the debit card or insurance letter and file a report with the IDES.

If people are concerned their identity has been stolen, Klingele said they can take addition steps such as checking their credit reports for any fraudulent activity.

"If you have not applied for any type of benefits through unemployment through IDES, then call them immediately," said Klingele.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

