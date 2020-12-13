Fake unemployment claims up in Bloomington-Normal, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Fraudulent unemployment claims have skyrocketed in Illinois since March, and Bloomington-Normal is no exception.
Local police departments have fielded countless reports of scammers attempting to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and fraudulently unemployment benefits.
"This is a widespread, statewide scam," said John Fermon, public information officer for the Bloomington Police Department. "The IDES is the target as a result of COVID and COVID benefits to unemployed persons.
"The scammers took advantage of the state's backlog and the pandemic to create this issue," said Fermon.
More than 212,000 fraudulent unemployment claims have been filed since March 1, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
In Bloomington, officers have received about 160 reports of fraudulent unemployment claims, but it is impossible to know exactly how wide spread the issue is, Fermon said.
While the Normal Police Department does not keep a record of people who have called regarding possible fraudulent claims made in their name, Normal Assistant Police Chief Eric Klingele said officers have seen an increase.
Both police departments are directing victims to report any potential fraud to the IDES.
Support Local Journalism
In recent cases, people have received a debit card or an unemployment insurance letter when they have not filed an unemployment claim, Fermon said. Police are instructing people in those cases to throw away the debit card or insurance letter and file a report with the IDES.
If people are concerned their identity has been stolen, Klingele said they can take addition steps such as checking their credit reports for any fraudulent activity.
"If you have not applied for any type of benefits through unemployment through IDES, then call them immediately," said Klingele.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sierra Henry's top 5 memorable stories from 2020
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.