Fatal shooting under investigation in eastern Livingston County

CULLOM — Deputies in Livingston County are investigating a fatal shooting in Cullom reported Thursday.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to Hillside Drive just before noon for a person who suffered a gunshot wound.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

This was considered an isolated incident and “there is no danger to the public.”

The Livingston County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating the death.

No further information, including the victim’s name, was available Thursday afternoon.