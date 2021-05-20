Fatal shooting under investigation in eastern Livingston County

CULLOM — Deputies in Livingston County are investigating a fatal shooting in Cullom reported Thursday.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to Hillside Drive just before noon for a person who suffered a gunshot wound.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
This was considered an isolated incident and “there is no danger to the public.”
The Livingston County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices are investigating the death.
No further information, including the victim’s name, was available Thursday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office declined to comment on whether the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Telly S. Bishop
Jerimiah D. Givens
Rhonda L. Davis
Nolan Love
Cortez Gleghorn
Michael D. Davis
Mario L. Burley
Justin A. Leicht
Laura Cooper
Nick Buss
Jesse Chamberlain
Charles Bradley
Justin Mata
Jerome Robinson
Lance Cotton
Joseph Doyle
Richard Erving
William Beasley
Dexter McCraney
Amanda Street
Larry Knell
Robert Coone
Kevon Moon
Thomas Bartholomew
Alejandro Alvarez
Inez J. Gleghorn
Christopher Garza
Brent Burton
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Lawrence Jones
Joshua Luttrell
Stephanie Kitchens
James Canti
Jimmy Pate
Michael Bakana
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.