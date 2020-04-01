Federal court for Southern Illinois approves phone, video for criminal proceedings amid coronavirus

BELLEVILLE — The U.S. District Court in the Southern District of Illinois has authorized telecommunications like video and phone conferencing for use in some criminal proceedings amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
You have free articles remaining.
Chief District Judge Nancy Rosenstengel issued the order Monday, announcing that certain detention hearings, preliminary hearings, initial appearances, arraignments, probation proceedings, indictment waivers, pretrial release proceedings and misdemeanor pleas and sentencings could be overseen via teleconference when available. The order is effective immediately.
The teleconferencing may only take place with the consent of the defendant after consulting with their counsel.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.