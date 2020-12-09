Federal lawsuits filed against DCFS, others in Rica Rountree case

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services failed Rica Rountree and must face the consequences, attorneys suing the agency said Wednesday afternoon.
“Rica had to die before they believed she was in danger and that is why (we) are fighting for Rica’s legacy not to be swept under the rug, to try to prevent this from happening to any other children, especially marginalized children,” civil rights attorney Ben Crump said.
Crump has gained attention representing the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in officer-involved shootings. Other cases of his include Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and Michael Brown, as well as the tainted water crisis in Flint, Michigan.
Crump and his co-counselors Steven Levin and Andrew Thut on Wednesday announced they have filed state and federal lawsuits against DCFS, the state and six DCFS caseworkers and supervisors in the Rountree death. Rica’s father Richard Rountree and his then-girlfriend Cynthia Baker are also named in suits filed by this legal team.
Eight-year-old Rica died on Jan. 26, 2019, of peritonitis from intestinal perforation after blunt force trauma, doctors said. During Baker’s trial last November, her daughter testified Baker kicked Rica twice in the stomach.
“We’re bringing forth constitutional violations against individual investigators and then claims of willful and wanton behavior and negligence,” Thut said.
Richard Rountree pleaded guilty in February to endangering the life or health of his daughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison for allowing Rica to be exposed to and failing to protect her from this ongoing physical child abuse. Baker was sentenced to natural life in prison after she was found guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a child, child endangerment and domestic battery.
"We have not achieved full justice for this child," Crump said.
He said her death was the direct result of “the failure of several Illinois Department of Children and Family Service workers” who violated Rica’s constitutional rights by failing to stop repeated instances of abuse reported by school officials and the girls' mother.
“I’m going to continue to fight until everybody that had a job to protect my daughter and didn’t do it — I want every last one of those people to be held accountable,” said Rica's mother, Anntionetta Rountree. “Rica is going to leave a legacy. Her death was not for nothing.”
Levin said when DCFS placed Rica in her father’s home, the agency “acted in reckless disregard of a known danger” because Baker had a history of child abuse and in the next three years "they continued to be reckless."
A DCFS spokesman has declined to talk about pending legal matters.
The attorneys declined to give a specific amount they will seek in damages. Levin said he could imagine what might be fair and reasonable, but no sum can make up for what happened to Rica.
“We hope this case and whatever verdict a jury returns is sufficient to wake up every state, every city, every agency in this country that there are consequences when you don’t do your job,” Levin said.
