Federal lawsuits filed against DCFS, others in Rica Rountree case

“I’m going to continue to fight until everybody that had a job to protect my daughter and didn’t do it — I want every last one of those people to be held accountable,” said Rica's mother, Anntionetta Rountree. “Rica is going to leave a legacy. Her death was not for nothing.”

Levin said when DCFS placed Rica in her father’s home, the agency “acted in reckless disregard of a known danger” because Baker had a history of child abuse and in the next three years "they continued to be reckless."

A DCFS spokesman has declined to talk about pending legal matters.

The attorneys declined to give a specific amount they will seek in damages. Levin said he could imagine what might be fair and reasonable, but no sum can make up for what happened to Rica.

“We hope this case and whatever verdict a jury returns is sufficient to wake up every state, every city, every agency in this country that there are consequences when you don’t do your job,” Levin said.