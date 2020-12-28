Felony charges filed against motorist who hit Six Points Road pedestrian, police say

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington man is in custody after he hit a pedestrian, causing severe injuries, on Saturday night, police said.
Randy M. Stine, 59, is charged with two Class 4 felonies: aggravated driving under the influence involving great bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury.
According to court documents and the probable cause statement read in court Monday, Stine struck a man walking on Six Points Road, east of Oakland Avenue in Bloomington, and continued driving with a broken headlight, windshield and side mirror.
After the crash, Stine told his friend “he might have hit someone on the way home,” according to the statement. His friend went out to check the area and called police to report the crash at about 6:20 p.m. when she found a man laying face down in a nearby ditch, unresponsive and having trouble breathing, the statement said.
Police reported he had blood coming from the back of his head and a large contusion. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Stine later returned to the scene, driving the same vehicle, and told police he had two drinks before he started driving and one since then, and he knew he had hit something but didn’t know what it was, authorities said.
The victim was on the phone with his girlfriend when he was struck. She told police Sunday that he had bleeding and fluid buildup in his brain and remained unresponsive. He suffered three broken bones in his neck, several cracked ribs and abrasions on his torso and legs.
In addition to the felonies, Stine was given traffic citations and charges for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.
Stine was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 15.
