Felony charges filed against motorist who hit Six Points Road pedestrian, police say

Stine later returned to the scene, driving the same vehicle, and told police he had two drinks before he started driving and one since then, and he knew he had hit something but didn’t know what it was, authorities said.

The victim was on the phone with his girlfriend when he was struck. She told police Sunday that he had bleeding and fluid buildup in his brain and remained unresponsive. He suffered three broken bones in his neck, several cracked ribs and abrasions on his torso and legs.

In addition to the felonies, Stine was given traffic citations and charges for driving under the influence, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury, operating an uninsured vehicle and expired registration.

Stine was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035 and an arraignment was scheduled for Jan. 15.

