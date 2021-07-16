 Skip to main content
Firearm charges filed against Chicago man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop on Interstate 55 led to firearm charges filed against a Chicago man in McLean County court.

Larry L. Williams, 33, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act.

Larry L. Williams

Larry L. Williams, 33, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Firearm Owner's Identification Card Act.

Illinois State Police received a report that a passenger of a vehicle possessed a revolver, prosecutors said.

Williams was a passenger in the car, and after police searched the vehicle due to an odor of cannabis, they found Williams to be in possession of a .32-caliber revolver.

Normal man charged with battering police officer, household member

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

