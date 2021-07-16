Firearm charges filed against Chicago man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop on Interstate 55 led to firearm charges filed against a Chicago man in McLean County court.

Larry L. Williams, 33, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of the Firearm Owner’s Identification Card Act.

Illinois State Police received a report that a passenger of a vehicle possessed a revolver, prosecutors said.

Williams was a passenger in the car, and after police searched the vehicle due to an odor of cannabis, they found Williams to be in possession of a .32-caliber revolver.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.