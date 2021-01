Fisher woman charged with burglary in Le Roy

BLOOMINGTON – A Fisher woman faces two felony counts in McLean County.

Danielle Tarter, 36, is charged with one count of burglary and one count of forgery and was jailed in lieu of posting $2,035 personal recognizance bond.

She “knowingly entered the building of the Le Roy ‘IGA’ store at 200 S. Chestnut St.” with the intent of theft and forgery, according to court documents.

Tarter was ordered to have no contact with the IGA store.

An arraignment is scheduled for March 5.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

