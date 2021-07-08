 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fisher woman pleads guilty to theft at LeRoy IGA

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON – A Fisher woman pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor theft at a LeRoy grocery store in December.

Danielle J. Tarter, 36, had two counts of burglary – class 2 felonies – and one count of forgery – class 3 felony – dismissed prior to her plea.

Danielle_Tarter

Tarter

She was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and was ordered to pay $144.29 in restitution to the Independent Grocers Alliance store in LeRoy, as well as other court fines.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Bloomington man gets 2 years in prison for domestic battery

Tarter was charged in January with burglary, forgery and theft at the LeRoy IGA at 200 S. Chestnut St.

A judge also ordered Tarter to have no contact with the LeRoy IGA.

Haiti President Jovenel Moise was assassinated and his wife wounded early Wednesday in a gun attack at their private residence, tipping the impoverished and crisis-hit Caribbean nation into a renewed state of political uncertainty.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Afrosocialists and Socialists of Color Caucus building base in Bloomington-Normal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News