Fisher woman pleads guilty to theft at LeRoy IGA

BLOOMINGTON – A Fisher woman pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor theft at a LeRoy grocery store in December.

Danielle J. Tarter, 36, had two counts of burglary – class 2 felonies – and one count of forgery – class 3 felony – dismissed prior to her plea.

She was sentenced to 24 months of conditional discharge and was ordered to pay $144.29 in restitution to the Independent Grocers Alliance store in LeRoy, as well as other court fines.

Tarter was charged in January with burglary, forgery and theft at the LeRoy IGA at 200 S. Chestnut St.

A judge also ordered Tarter to have no contact with the LeRoy IGA.

