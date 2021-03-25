Florida man remains in McLean County jail custody for stealing car

BLOOMINGTON – A Florida man is in McLean County jail custody on charges that he possessed a stolen motor vehicle and fake driver’s licenses.

Joshua Luttrell, 21, called Normal police March 14 reporting a few men had damaged his car, a white Bentley, prosecutors said.

He provided a Texas ID under the name “JC Klokus Upton,” court documents show, but once police failed to find a record under that name, he “abruptly” walked away from the car and told officers he did not want to file a police report, a prosecutor said.

Normal police learned the next day that the Bentley had been reported stolen from a car dealership in Downers Grove and an employee told police that Luttrell planned to fly to Florida from Central Illinois Regional Airport, prosecutors said.

Luttrell was arrested a few days later at Central Illinois Regional Airport and he possessed a fraudulent New York and two fraudulent Texas driver’s licenses, prosecutors said.

Court documents indicate he resides in Texas, however, a prosecutor said police identified him as a Florida resident.