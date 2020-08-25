Former arena manager Butler to pay Bloomington $430,000 restitution in theft case

BLOOMINGTON — John Y. Butler will pay $430,000 to the city of Bloomington as part of an agreement in which he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a single misdemeanor theft charge related to management of the city-owned arena.
BMI Concessions, LLC, the company Butler led from 2013 to 2016, also pleaded guilty to a Class 1 felony of theft in excess of $10,000.
Butler, the 60-year-old president of Central Illinois Arena Management, initially faced more than 40 criminal charges, including fraud and theft of government money during his operation of the arena, then known as the U.S. Cellular Coliseum. Ten charges were dropped prior to the plea deal, which included the dismissal of 34 felony charges Tuesday.
In addition to $430,230 to be paid to the city immediately Tuesday, Butler was also to pay $19,770 to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said he believes this result gives justice to Bloomington taxpayers. Investigations in the case began nearly four years ago.
“We have the individual John Butler who has accepted, who has come forward and said that he stole from the city of Bloomington, has been convicted of that, (and) that the company that he was president of has also agreed that they stole from the city of Bloomington," Rigdon said, "and that we’re in a situation where the money — the $450,000 — is going to be able to come directly back to the taxpayers in addition to the electronic GPS monitoring that’s going (ensure) the home confinement.”
After the hearing, Butler said he pleaded guilty not because he personally took money from the Coliseum, but because he should have known his employees were doing so.
“These employees took advantage of me, my company, the Coliseum and the taxpayers,” he said. “It was my responsibility to supervise these employees; I hired and trusted these employees. But what I did was not adequately supervise these employees.
“The buck stops with me and ultimately I owe a duty to the taxpayers, and I dropped the ball.”
As part of the plea agreement with the state's attorney's office, Butler also was sentenced to 91 days in jail, which will be served as home confinement that begins Wednesday. He received credit for one day served when he was taken into custody Sept. 25, 2017.
Amount negotiated
Rigdon presented a statement in court, agreed to by Butler's attorney Steven Beckett, outlining what the state's case would have been if the trial had continued. Rigdon said evidence would show that Butler told BMI Concessions employees, finance director Jay Laesch and general manager Paul Grazer, "to remove varying amounts of cash from the vault prior to the bank deposit occurring."
“The scheme resulted in the underreporting of commissions owed to the city of Bloomington in the amount of $14,005,” the statement said.
The sum of $450,000 was arrived at through negotiations related to the plea agreement. Beckett described it as a compromise.
"The plea of guilty related to the one portion of what was, as you know from the many other counts, a much larger investigation with additional allegations of theft beyond the $14,000 from the city of Bloomington," Rigdon said. "So getting to $450,000 as a number that gets paid today was the subject of negotiations by both parties."
Jury selection had been underway in a trial for Butler earlier this month when proceedings were abruptly halted and the trial was continued until September. At the time, attorneys declined to disclose the reason for the delay.
“It’s not entirely rare that as the trial is getting started the parties still continue to negotiate and we ended up in the spot for the first time, at that point in time, where the defendant John Butler was willing to accept personal liability for the theft that he committed against the city of Bloomington,” Rigdon said Tuesday.
Beckett said Butler learned his employees were embezzling in June 2017. After 47 years practicing law, Beckett said he was unsurprised by the employees telling investigators that Butler was aware of what they were doing.
“I’ve represented several people who have embezzled, and I can tell you the first thing that an embezzler says is, ‘My boss knew.’ That’s exactly what these guys said,” Beckett said after the hearing.
The defense attorney said it was incredible that this case started out with 44 felony counts.
“They say actions speak louder than words. When you go from 44 felony counts to a misdemeanor, that tells you a lot about what the state’s case was,” he said. “The state’s case was threats — that’s what it was. It was the threat of prosecution and the worry that John’s family had about imprisonment, because many of those counts had mandatory imprisonment.”
Butler said this dispute should have been treated as a civil dispute or a contract dispute.
“Most of the charges are nothing more than disagreements regarding confusing terms in a poorly-written contract,” he said. “I believe that if we had mediated this issue back in 2016, as dictated under the terms of the contract, we would've resolved this dispute a long time ago and everyone could have moved on much sooner."
City Manager Tim Gleason said city leaders were grateful for the hard work of those involved in the investigation from the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Revenue, as well as the state’s attorney’s office.
“These prosecutors spent years pursuing the charges, all in an effort to help protect the taxpayers of the city of Bloomington,” he said. "I am very appreciative to the McLean County State's Attorney's Office for the theft conviction and recovery of the substantial amount of restitution for the taxpayers."
Others charged
Butler's plea comes about four years after the investigation in the arena by the Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Revenue began and nearly three years after Butler’s indictment.
The arena management company entered into a 10-year contract with the city of Bloomington to manage the arena starting in 2006. BMI Concessions operated during the last three years of that contract.
Five management officials were indicted in September 2017 on charges accusing them of stealing money the city was entitled to under the contract.
Multiple theft charges are pending against Bart Rogers, CIAM general manager. He is due back in court in October.
Charges against Kelly Klein, former assistant manager of finance for the arena, were dismissed in May 2019.
State’s Attorney Don Knapp said his attorneys were limited in what they could say about Butler’s case because Rogers’ is still ongoing and there is still a possibility that Klein could be re-indicted.
Laesch, former finance director of BMI Concessions, pleaded guilty in November 2018 to money laundering and filing a fraudulent sales tax return. As part of his plea agreement, Laesch was expected to testify in Butler’s trial.
Grazer, the former food and beverage director of the Coliseum, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to conspiracy to commit tax evasion. He was also expected to testify in accordance to his plea agreement.
Since Butler’s management of the arena ended, “the city has put into place new oversight practices and procedures,” Gleason said. “This includes hiring a contract administrator whose duties specifically include overseeing arena management and conducting monthly reviews of the arena’s finances.
Read the statement from McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp:
Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases
Brandon T. O'Conner
Adolfo Flores
Randall Lee Patrick
Keith C. Conway
Daniel P. Simpson
Davis W. Hopkins
Darius French
Star Jones
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
James Fields
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.