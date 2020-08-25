Former arena manager Butler to pay Bloomington $430,000 restitution in theft case

McLean County First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said he believes this result gives justice to Bloomington taxpayers. Investigations in the case began nearly four years ago.

“We have the individual John Butler who has accepted, who has come forward and said that he stole from the city of Bloomington, has been convicted of that, (and) that the company that he was president of has also agreed that they stole from the city of Bloomington," Rigdon said, "and that we’re in a situation where the money — the $450,000 — is going to be able to come directly back to the taxpayers in addition to the electronic GPS monitoring that’s going (ensure) the home confinement.”

After the hearing, Butler said he pleaded guilty not because he personally took money from the Coliseum, but because he should have known his employees were doing so.

“These employees took advantage of me, my company, the Coliseum and the taxpayers,” he said. “It was my responsibility to supervise these employees; I hired and trusted these employees. But what I did was not adequately supervise these employees.

“The buck stops with me and ultimately I owe a duty to the taxpayers, and I dropped the ball.”