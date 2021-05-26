Former Central Illinois teacher pleads not guilty to child rape, battery charges in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former McLean County Unit 5 teacher from Forsyth pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges involving sexual violence against a minor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, Illinois, entered the pleas to one count of rape and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure when he appeared in Davidson County, Tennessee, court.

“I believe in him very much based on what has happened in this area in the past,” Hovey’s attorney, David King, told The Pantagraph. Based on the outcome in Illinois, “I expect a similar result down here in Tennessee.”

