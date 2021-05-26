 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Central Illinois teacher pleads not guilty to child rape, battery charges in Nashville
0 comments
top story

Former Central Illinois teacher pleads not guilty to child rape, battery charges in Nashville

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A former McLean County Unit 5 teacher from Forsyth pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges involving sexual violence against a minor in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, Illinois, entered the pleas to one count of rape and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure when he appeared in Davidson County, Tennessee, court.

“I believe in him very much based on what has happened in this area in the past,” Hovey’s attorney, David King, told The Pantagraph. Based on the outcome in Illinois, “I expect a similar result down here in Tennessee.”

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Hovey taught first grade at Glenn Elementary in Normal until he was arrested by Normal police in August 2019 and accused of sexually assaulting two students. The state schools superintendent suspended his teaching license in October 2019.

Hovey pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — before they were dismissed in September 2020.

King said he expects Hovey to maintain his not guilty plea throughout the case.

Jonathon Hovey

Prosecutors dropped charges against Jonathon "Jon" Hovey, 49, of Forsyth, a former teacher accused of sexually assaulting two students. READ THE STORY

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden asks intel team to probe COVID origins

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News