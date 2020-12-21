Former DeWitt County Board candidate indicted in $2 million fraud investigation

FARMER CITY — A Farmer City man is one of two former employees of a Central Illinois boat and watercraft dealership who have been charged with fraud in a federal indictment.
Jeffrey D. Gibbs, 55, was arrested Friday and made his initial appearance in federal court in Peoria. He was released and ordered to appear in court for trial March 21. A summons was issued for Kara M. Wilkey, 45, of Maroa. She is to make her initial appearance on Jan. 12, 2021.
The indictment charges that Mid Illinois Boats, Inc., was doing business as Clinton Marine II, and was operating new and used boat dealerships in East Peoria and Weldon. The indictment alleges that Gibbs and Wilkey, former employees, operated a multi-faced fraud scheme that defrauded their employer, banks, and the dealerships’ customers of more than $2 million. The pair spent the money on their own automobiles, vacations, credit cards, utilities and shopping, prosecutors said.
The indictment alleges that from January 2014 to July 2019, Gibbs and Wilkey used their positions with Clinton Marine II, which included management of day-to-day operations, to carry out their fraud scheme. The fraud included obtaining loans on fictitious boats and on false transactions; taking out loans using forged signatures; selling boats on behalf of customers but not paying off the customers loan or remitting payment to the seller; and collecting payment for taxes, titles and fees, but failing to pay those expenses, authorities said.
The charges are the result of investigation by the FBI with the assistance of the DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office; the Illinois Department of Natural Resources; and the Illinois Secretary of State. Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas F. McMeyer is representing the government in the case prosecution.
If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty for each count of wire fraud (nine counts) and mail fraud (two counts) is up to 20 years in prison; the maximum penalty for each count of bank fraud (four counts) is up to 30 years in prison; and each count of aggravated identity theft (three counts) carries a penalty of two years in prison and requires that at least two years must be served consecutive to any sentence imposed on any other count.
Gibbs was defeated in his bid for a seat on the DeWitt County board in 2014. Later that year, after the sudden death of board member Tom Pruser, he was appointed to the vacant seat by then county board chairwoman Sherrie Brown. Citing his respect for Pruser, Gibbs declined the seat, and instead asked Brown to appoint Pruser’s widow, Christy, to the vacant seat.
Brown refused and the seat sat vacant until the following election, when Christy Pruser won the seat.
