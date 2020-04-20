Former manager sued by Bloomington tech company

Mavidea was formed April 18, 2007, as an information technology business engaged in software development, digital marketing and website design. Jamie Warmbir was an original officer, was named a manager overseeing the IT department, and was the highest paid employee of the company, the lawsuit states.

“In October, 2019, the other managers had a meeting with Jamie Warmbir to discuss the discontentment and to see what improvement could be made,” the lawsuit reads. “From these discussions, the other managers indicated to Jamie Wambir that they did not have an interest in selling the IT division of Mavidea to him, but that they would be open to discuss other possibilities of a departure for him if he desired.”

The lawsuit says Warmbir concealed his desire to start a new firm, but continued as manager while he worked to put the new company together.