Former McLean County Unit 5 employee sues school district for retaliation, harassment

The suit says she faced harassment and retaliation from then-Superintendent Mark Daniel and members of the board after she reported him.

She alleges after reporting his behavior, the superintendent imposed different workplace rules on her than were imposed on other Unit 5 employees who had not made complaints.

According to the lawsuit, she was forced to resign because of the work environment; the retaliation that resulted from her opposition to “the unlawful conduct of senior management employees” and reporting of Harden; and the district’s failure “to take action to stop the discriminatory actions in the workplace.”

The suit claims Unit 5 violated the plaintiff’s civil rights by allowing Harden and other supervisory personnel to remain in the workplace; allowing Harden, Daniel and other supervisory personnel including board members to intimidate and create work environment issues; failing to provide a work environment free of sexual harassment; causing the plaintiff to leave her position; and other alleged violations.