Former Normal officer pleads guilty to official misconduct

Rigdon said Williams was not ordered to pay any restitution because the money involved in this case was part of evidence and can be returned to the victim.

Williams, a 18-year veteran of the Normal Police Department, resigned from his position in February, Police Chief Rick Bleichner said.

Last December, Williams was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Illinois State Police led the criminal investigation.

A lawsuit was filed against the town of Normal, Bleichner and three members of the police department in January, and in September a judge denied a motion to dismiss it.

Lindsey Holzhauer said the chief and detectives conspired to prevent her from reporting $12,000 stolen from her home.

In the lawsuit, Holzhauer said after she discovered the money was missing and reported it, she began getting anonymous calls indicating the money would be returned and asking her to stop talking to police about an investigation, court documents said.