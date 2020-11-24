Former Normal officer pleads guilty to official misconduct

BLOOMINGTON — A former Normal police officer accused of theft and misconduct last year has pleaded guilty to one felony charge.
Brian R. Williams, 47, pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a class 3 felony, last week. An additional count of official misconduct and two counts of felony theft were dismissed as part of his plea agreement, First Assistant State’s Attorney Brad Rigdon said.
Williams was sentenced to 30 months of probation and 30 days in jail. He is to report to the McLean County Jail to begin his term on Dec. 26. He waived his right to a jury trial three weeks ago in anticipation of the plea agreement.
When Williams was charged in December, he was accused of taking $12,000 from a house in Normal while responding to an unrelated 911 call on Nov. 25 and then trying to return the money.
Rigdon said Williams was not ordered to pay any restitution because the money involved in this case was part of evidence and can be returned to the victim.
Williams, a 18-year veteran of the Normal Police Department, resigned from his position in February, Police Chief Rick Bleichner said.
Last December, Williams was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Illinois State Police led the criminal investigation.
A lawsuit was filed against the town of Normal, Bleichner and three members of the police department in January, and in September a judge denied a motion to dismiss it.
Lindsey Holzhauer said the chief and detectives conspired to prevent her from reporting $12,000 stolen from her home.
In the lawsuit, Holzhauer said after she discovered the money was missing and reported it, she began getting anonymous calls indicating the money would be returned and asking her to stop talking to police about an investigation, court documents said.
Williams was arrested Dec. 1 by state police after he allegedly placed a bag containing money in a phone booth at a Pontiac gas station, according to criminal court documents. Holzhauer said in the lawsuit the anonymous caller said her money would be returned to her there.
In denying the motion to dismiss, Judge James Shadid of the U.S. District Court in Peoria said the plaintiff had met the requirements necessary to file a lawsuit, including sufficiently alleged a “meeting of the minds” between two or more defendants to violate the plaintiff’s constitutional rights.
