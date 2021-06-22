Former State Farm employee alleges discrimination

BLOOMINGTON — A former State Farm employee is considering legal action after a federal agency determined her claims of civil rights violations by the company had “reasonable cause.”

Carla Campbell-Jackson, a Normal resident and first vice president of the Bloomington-Normal NAACP branch, filed a charge in May 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging Title VII civil rights violations.

“Racism, discrimination and retaliation” are the violations she accuses the Bloomington-based insurance company of committing, but Campbell-Jackson declined to describe the circumstances outlined in the complaint.

State Farm said the allegations did not align with the company's values but also would not go into details.

"There has been no legal determination that State Farm has violated any state or federal discrimination law," a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement.

EEOC, the federal agency that investigates discrimination complaints against employers, does not make charge files available to the public. The Pantagraph has filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking any available documents related to the case.

Campbell-Jackson was employed by State Farm for more than 20 years and left her position as a claims section manager in 2016.

“The criticality of making certain employees and customers are regarded fairly, tripled with being treated with dignity and respect, are all of paramount importance, as America is better, stronger and wiser when authentic equality reigns,” she said in a statement to local media. “Racial harassment and discrimination are the antithesis of the NAACP’s tenets and disgraces the impeccable legacy of beloved Civil Rights' icons and leaders.”

Though she holds a leadership position in the local NAACP, this charge was filed by Campbell-Jackson as an individual, not by the organization.

On Feb. 5, 2021, the EEOC issued a determination of reasonable cause in the charge, which means the agency found evidence that gave reason to believe discrimination did occur.

The reasonable cause determination was followed by efforts to resolve the charges through voluntary means, a process known as conciliation.

Those efforts failed on June 11, when, according to the EEOC’s online records, conciliation was unsuccessful and notice of a right to sue was issued to Campbell-Jackson.

“My team and I are determining our options and obviously the US EEOC will provide documents moving forward,” Campbell-Jackson said, when asked if she planned to file a lawsuit against State Farm based on the reasonable charge determination.

It is unclear why the conciliation efforts failed. The agency's online records do not include information about what was proposed and how the parties responded, and both Campbell-Jackson and State Farm declined to discuss details.

Campbell-Jackson provided a copy of a proposed conciliation agreement that she said was issued by the agency. Its terms called for State Farm to pay Campbell-Jackson $464,631.10 in back pay and damages, and recommended additional training on discrimination, harassment, retaliation and related topics for 10 State Farm employees.

After the charge was closed earlier this month, it was referred to the agency's legal unit. The EEOC decides in such cases whether to sue the employer in court, taking into consideration factors including the wider impact the lawsuit could have on the agency's efforts to combat workplace discrimination. The agency says on its website that it considers lawsuits as a "last resort."

Campbell-Jackson could pursue litigation in the case; the parties also could seek to reach a settlement. No legal action has been taken at this time.

“These allegations do not align with our values,” a State Farm spokeswoman said. “State Farm is committed to a diverse and inclusive environment, where all customers and associates are treated with fairness, respect and dignity."

Because this is “a pending matter,” State Farm declined to comment further.

Local and state NAACP leadership said the reasonable cause determination was a step forward in the fight against workplace discrimination.

“In a bold and courageous step toward eradicating workplace racism and discrimination, the EEOC ensures organizations are held fully accountable,” said Linda Foster, president of the Bloomington-Normal branch. “The EEOC serves as a vehicle and an instrument to pursue necessary corrective action.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

