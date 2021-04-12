Former Unit 5 teacher wanted in Nashville for rape, battery

DECATUR — A former Unit 5 teacher is wanted in Nashville on charges of sexual battery and rape.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, was previously charged in McLean County, accused of sexually assaulting two students when he was a first-grade teacher in the district. Those charges were dismissed in September when a prosecutor said material witnesses were not available for the case.

Hovey, of Forsyth, pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He signed a waiver of extradition Tuesday. He is being held by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, and according to court records, he will be delivered to the charging agency in Tennessee.