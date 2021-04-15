Forsyth man released from Nashville jail on rape, battery charges

NASHVILLE — A former teacher from Forsyth who is facing new charges involving sexual violence against a minor has been released from a Nashville jail.
Jonathon Hovey, 49, who previously taught in the Unit 5 school system in McLean County, was released on a $20,000 bond with two pending charges in Nashville. He is accused of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.
He was released on Tuesday. The information was obtained on Thursday.
Hovey was held in Macon County for one week before being transferred to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. He was booked in the Davidson County jail Tuesday afternoon and had bonded out by about 7:30 p.m.
According to the indictment signed by a grand jury on March 17, both offenses occurred between Nov. 24 and 25, 2018 in Davidson County, Tennessee.
The indictment indicates both charges involve minor victims, however because their names were redacted from documents obtained by the Herald & Review, it is unclear if one or more victims were involved.
The alleged sexual battery by an authority involved sexual contact with a child between ages 13 and 18, and Hovey "used the authority to accomplish the sexual contact.”
Three officers from the Normal Police Department were listed as witnesses for the grand jury.
In August 2019, Hovey was arrested by Normal police, accused of sexually assaulting two first-grade students while he was their teacher at Glenn Elementary School in Normal.
Police were contacted in April 2019 by a representative from McLean County Unit 5 after the mother of a student reported her child had been abused.
Hovey pleaded not guilty to those six charges — two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse — before they were dismissed in September.
A McLean County prosecutor said the unavailability of material witnesses was the reason for dropping the charges.
Local home runs: Central Illinois natives who played in MLB
Glen Hobbie
Tom Sunkel
Nick Gardewine
J.A. Happ
Mark Clark
Guy Hoffman
Brian Shouse
Chad Green
Stan Royer
Kevin Seitzer
Jim Thome
Ben Zobrist
Bill Madlock
Pat Perry
Dick Schofield
Jayson Werth
Jeff Fassero
Robin Roberts
Johnny Schaive
Bill Conroy
Bill Sampen
Jim Cox
Art Scharein
Lyle Luttrell
Emil Verban
Curt Raydon
Boom-Boom Beck
Mike Overy
Dennis Werth
Chuck Dressen
Dan Porter
Del Unser
George Scharein
Roe Skidmore
Hobie Landrith
Jeff Innis
Kevin Roberson
Kevin Koslofski
Marty Pattin
Dick Reichle
Kyle Hudson
Cecil Garriott
Bernie Neis
Also in The Show
Ryan O'Malley from Springfield, Illinois. Played 2006 - 2006.
Tug Hulett from Springfield, Illinois. Played 2008 - 2009.
Roy Wise from Springfield, Illinois. Played 1944 - 1944.
Don Erickson from Springfield, Illinois. Played 1958 - 1958.
Allan Simpson from Springfield, Illinois. Played 2004 - 2006.
Eric Weaver from Springfield, Illinois. Played 1998 - 2000.
Roger Erickson from Springfield, Illinois. Played 1978 - 1983.
Tim Hulett from Springfield, Illinois. Played 1983 - 1995.
Justin Knoedler from Springfield, Illinois. Played 2004 - 2006.
Junior Thompson from Latham, Illinois. Played 1939 - 1947.
Ross Wolf from Effingham, Illinois. Played 2007 - Active.
Daniel Winkler from Effingham, Illinois. Played 2015 - Active.
Brian Shouse from Effingham, Illinois. Played 1993 - 2009.
HONORABLE MENTION: Minor League
Bob Bauer from Decatur, Illinois. Played 1953-1962.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.