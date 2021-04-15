Forsyth man released from Nashville jail on rape, battery charges

NASHVILLE — A former teacher from Forsyth who is facing new charges involving sexual violence against a minor has been released from a Nashville jail.

Jonathon Hovey, 49, who previously taught in the Unit 5 school system in McLean County, was released on a $20,000 bond with two pending charges in Nashville. He is accused of rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

He was released on Tuesday. The information was obtained on Thursday.

Hovey was held in Macon County for one week before being transferred to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office. He was booked in the Davidson County jail Tuesday afternoon and had bonded out by about 7:30 p.m.

According to the indictment signed by a grand jury on March 17, both offenses occurred between Nov. 24 and 25, 2018 in Davidson County, Tennessee.

The indictment indicates both charges involve minor victims, however because their names were redacted from documents obtained by the Herald & Review, it is unclear if one or more victims were involved.

