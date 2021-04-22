Fox River Grove man charged with 7 counts of child porn

BLOOMINGTON – Seven charges of child pornography possession are pending in McLean County court against a Fox River Grove man.

Nick Buss, 18, is accused of having seven videos on his computer while living in Normal of children under 13 years old performing sexual acts.

Normal police received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in January, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Buss admitted to detectives that he downloaded the videos.

Buss was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and he was ordered to have no contacts with minors.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

