 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fox River Grove man charged with 7 counts of child porn
0 comments

Fox River Grove man charged with 7 counts of child porn

{{featured_button_text}}
Nick Buss

Nick Buss, 18, is charged with seven counts of child pornography possession.

 PROVIDED BY MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON – Seven charges of child pornography possession are pending in McLean County court against a Fox River Grove man.

Nick Buss, 18, is accused of having seven videos on his computer while living in Normal of children under 13 years old performing sexual acts.

Bloomington man burglarized apartments, police say

Normal police received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in January, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors also said Buss admitted to detectives that he downloaded the videos.

Buss was jailed in lieu of posting $20,035 and he was ordered to have no contacts with minors.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 14.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth recounts harassment of her 80-year-old mother

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News