Georgia man charged with drug possession in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Georgia man faces drug charges in McLean County.

David Williams, 32, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for having more than 50 ecstasy pills; unlawful possession of 15-100 grams of methamphetamine; and unlawful possession of 5-15 grams of meth.

Prosecutors said Williams was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding in a construction zone Thursday and during the stop he confessed to police that he had the ecstasy.

He was released on a $40,000 personal recognizance bond. A preliminary hearing and arraignment was scheduled for 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

