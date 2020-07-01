Gillespie man charged with possession of a weapon in the McLean County jail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A Gillespie man who prosecutors say had a weapon inside the McLean County jail faces criminal charges.

Charles D. Six, 25, is charged with a Class 1 felony for possession of contraband in a penal institution. Prosecutors say he had a knife or an “instrument of like character which could have been used as a dangerous weapon."

Six was in custody May 22 with charges involving a stolen vehicle with a $20,000 bond with 10% to apply.

He was held on the contraband charge in lieu of posting $3,035.

