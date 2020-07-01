You are the owner of this article.
Gillespie man charged with possession of a weapon in the McLean County jail
Gillespie man charged with possession of a weapon in the McLean County jail

Charles Six

Six

BLOOMINGTON — A Gillespie man who prosecutors say had a weapon inside the McLean County jail faces criminal charges. 

Charles D. Six, 25, is charged with a Class 1 felony for possession of contraband in a penal institution. Prosecutors say he had a knife or an “instrument of like character which could have been used as a dangerous weapon."

Six was in custody May 22 with charges involving a stolen vehicle with a $20,000 bond with 10% to apply.

He was held on the contraband charge in lieu of posting $3,035.

The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

