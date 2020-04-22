Goodfield boy accused in fatal fire to remain in foster care

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EUREKA — The 9-year-old Goodfield boy charged with murder and arson will remain with foster guardians, but his father can make unsupervised visits, a Woodford County judge said in a hearing Wednesday.

Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger said the boy has done well in his foster placement, in counseling and in school, according to a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.

However due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boy’s father has not been able to be evaluated to determine if he could regain custody of the child, Minger said.

“The court is obviously not going to hold it against the father that he can’t get certain services done as a result of this COVID-19 situation that’s impacting everything,” Judge Charles Feeney said.