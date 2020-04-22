Goodfield boy accused in fatal fire to remain in foster care

EUREKA — The 9-year-old Goodfield boy charged with murder and arson will remain with foster guardians, but his father can make unsupervised visits, a Woodford County judge said in a hearing Wednesday.
Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger said the boy has done well in his foster placement, in counseling and in school, according to a report from the Department of Children and Family Services.
However due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boy’s father has not been able to be evaluated to determine if he could regain custody of the child, Minger said.
“The court is obviously not going to hold it against the father that he can’t get certain services done as a result of this COVID-19 situation that’s impacting everything,” Judge Charles Feeney said.
The boy is accused of setting a fire that killed five people in a mobile home near Goodfield last April. He is charged with eight felony counts that include five counts of murder and three counts of arson. The April 6, 2019, fire in the Timberline Trailer Court killed Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Damaien Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1.
The boy was related to Murray and the children. Jason Wall was his mother's boyfriend.
The boy's mother, Katie Alwood, survived the fire. She since has given up her parental rights.
The goal for DCFS and the court is to return the child to his father, Feeney said Wednesday.
While the boy has been staying with foster guardians who are related to his father, supervised visits have been allowed. At the request of Daniel Harrod, the attorney representing the father, the judge authorized unsupervised visits between the boy and his father up to four hours at a time. However, Feeney said the decision to allow for unsupervised visits is ultimately up to DCFS.
An additional permanency hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21.
